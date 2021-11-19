Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,651.60 ($21.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,645.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,478.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,181 ($15.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

