Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.50

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Vopak has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

