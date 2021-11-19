RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.10 ($64.82).

RTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on RTL Group in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

