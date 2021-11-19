Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

