Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.
Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $13.29.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.