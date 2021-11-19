S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $288.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

