S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 30,335 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Steelcase by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

