S.A. Mason LLC Has $540,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 203.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

