S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

