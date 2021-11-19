S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 2,240 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

