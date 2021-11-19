Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:SBR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171. The company has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.72. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

