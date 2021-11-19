Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Holdings Raised by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Safe Bulkers worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE:SB opened at $3.52 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $420.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

