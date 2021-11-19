Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Hits $16.09 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $716,961.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.41 or 0.00857613 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

