Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $354.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.02 and its 200 day moving average is $244.01. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

