San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.67. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 474,794 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $154,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

