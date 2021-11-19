Sandford D. Smith Sells 29,032 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 962,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
