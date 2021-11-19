Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.04.

SDVKY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $3,428,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

