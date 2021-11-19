SaTT Achieves Market Cap of $4.78 Million (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. SaTT has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $138,392.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00048882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00225639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00090582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

