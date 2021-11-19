Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Savaria alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIS. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$20.18 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.17.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 100.77%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.