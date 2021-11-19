Scala 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,428.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $2,428.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.07222672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,289.03 or 0.99328262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

