Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 15,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

