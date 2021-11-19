Scotiabank Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.00.

MFC stock opened at C$24.97 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.05 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock has a market cap of C$48.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

