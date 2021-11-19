Seabridge Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE SA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.40 and a beta of 0.96. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $4,914,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

