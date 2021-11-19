Secret Market Cap Hits $1.13 Billion (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $7.52 or 0.00013017 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $15.30 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00322200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011661 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006018 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

