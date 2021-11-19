Seedify.fund Price Tops $9.20 on Top Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $189.31 million and $9.70 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $9.20 or 0.00015907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.82 or 0.07355298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.11 or 1.00325089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,573,293 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

