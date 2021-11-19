Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.31. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

