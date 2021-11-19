Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sema4 in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Sema4 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Sema4 stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Sema4 has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24).

In other news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.