Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 145.2% in October

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 828,600 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the October 14th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

