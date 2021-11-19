Sentivate Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $358,430.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and approximately $358,430.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00227736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

