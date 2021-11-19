Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

LON SRP opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

