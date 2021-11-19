ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $15,754,455. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.06 on Friday, hitting $683.90. 11,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,159. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $661.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

