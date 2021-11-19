Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.2873 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

