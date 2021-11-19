Shard (SHARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $201.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Shard has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $201.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.