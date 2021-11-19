SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Down 47.9% in October

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SBET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.82. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

