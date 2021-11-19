Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 1,938,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

