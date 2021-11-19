Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,330 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,039,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. 6,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

