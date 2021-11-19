Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Albemarle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.56. 12,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,702. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $282.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.40.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

