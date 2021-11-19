Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 320.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.59. 696,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,053,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $205.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.28.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

