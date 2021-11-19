Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,096 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 208,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 31,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 706,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,966,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $291.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

