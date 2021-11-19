Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,567. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.