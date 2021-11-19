Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,144 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

