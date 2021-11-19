Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $1,600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet cut Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,681.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $937.27 and a twelve month high of $1,714.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,461.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,419.99. The stock has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

