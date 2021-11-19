Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 77.7%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the October 14th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,174. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

