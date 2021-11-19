Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Expands By 101.0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the October 14th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ADYEY opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Adyen has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Get Adyen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.