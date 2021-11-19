Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Declines By 35.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,050,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 73,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,710,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,113,979. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

