Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Decreases By 44.2%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the October 14th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $235,000.

NYSE ACH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.