Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Expands By 53.0%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the October 14th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Amarantus BioScience alerts:

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in developing therapeutic products with the potential for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. It focuses on acquiring product and technology rights, raising capital, and performing research and development.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.