Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Grows By 46.9%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the October 14th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ANXGF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

