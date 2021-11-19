Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Drops By 57.2%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the October 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

