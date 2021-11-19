Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Grows By 60.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.