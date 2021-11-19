Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Drops By 60.2%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 14th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRCHF opened at 0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.38. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.23 and a 52-week high of 0.66.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

